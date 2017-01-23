Book Sale Held To Benefit Brentwood Library

Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 41°
HI: 58°
LO: 36°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
The Friends of the Brentwood Library hosted a book sale to support their educational activities.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Friends of the Brentwood Library hosted a book sale to support their educational activities.
They’ve been promoting reading as part of a larger effort to raise money for the library.
NewsChannel 5 learned more to “Celebrate Tennessee.”
Authorities have responded to a report of a suspicious package near Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources…
Officers have been called to the scene of a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of hotel robberies in Nashville.
One person was taken into custody after nearly 300 grams of heroin were found inside two unattended bags at Nashville International Airport.
A large house fire in the Bordeaux area of Nashville has been ruled suspicious.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they've identified the suspected killer of a man on Chesapeake Drive.
Nina Donovan, age 19, of Franklin said she's amazed that actress Ashley Judd recited a poem she wrote entitled 'Nasty Woman' at the Women's…
At least one person was shot on 14th Avenue South.