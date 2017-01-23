Book Sale Held To Benefit Brentwood Library

10:07 PM, Jan 22, 2017

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Friends of the Brentwood Library hosted a book sale to support their educational activities.

They’ve been promoting reading as part of a larger effort to raise money for the library.

NewsChannel 5 learned more to “Celebrate Tennessee.”

