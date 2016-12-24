Suspects Evade Police After Carjacking, Pursuit

Witnesses in the area at the time told police they say some people matching the suspects’ descriptions dumping items on Edgehill. Those items were believed to belong to the victim.
A man working on a home in the area said police were close to catching the suspect.
Bryan Whittemore said, "I did see a black camry go through there but I didn’t know that’s who they were chasing because they came up here, turned around, went back that way, it’s like they couldn’t find the guy and next thing you know they were all up there."
There have been nearly half a dozen reported carjackings in 24 hours.
Officials have asked anyone with information about the carjacking or the whereabouts of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).