Suspects Evade Police After Carjacking, Pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim’s car at gunpoint.

Police on scene said a caretaker pulled up to the house of two elderly dementia patients on Rosewood Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday.

As he pulled into the driveway, another vehicle pulled up from behind and blocked his exit.

The victim said anonymously, "I’ve never had a gun pulled on me before so I'm okay now. I was a little shaken up there.”

The male suspects got out of the other vehicle with a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The driver took off in the suspects’ vehicle, and the other then took off in the victim’s black Toyota Camry.

Cindy Moonrose said, “I was thinking boy that’s what you’ve got to do because they’ll shoot ya.”

Moonrose said the victim takes care of her 80-year-old parents.

Moonrose and the victim called 911. Police quickly spotted a vehicle matching the Camry’s description near Hillside and Edgehill Avenues.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, and officers began to pursue.

#breaking carjacking suspect ditched the car and is on the run in the area of 9th & Archer. k9 officers out @NC5 pic.twitter.com/rxSKUWzIvL — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) December 23, 2016

After a short chase, the suspects ditched the stolen car at 9th Avenue and Archer Street. They fled the scene on foot.

Additional officers were called to the scene, including K-9 units. They were unable to locate the suspects.

K9 officers are now on a track near this neighborhood on edgehill for the two carjacking suspects @NC5 pic.twitter.com/guEQj3qn28 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) December 23, 2016

Witnesses in the area at the time told police they say some people matching the suspects’ descriptions dumping items on Edgehill. Those items were believed to belong to the victim.

A man working on a home in the area said police were close to catching the suspect.

Bryan Whittemore said, "I did see a black camry go through there but I didn’t know that’s who they were chasing because they came up here, turned around, went back that way, it’s like they couldn’t find the guy and next thing you know they were all up there."

There have been nearly half a dozen reported carjackings in 24 hours.

Officials have asked anyone with information about the carjacking or the whereabouts of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).