Teacher Charged With Stealing Student's Medication Back In The Classroom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Rutherford County Schools officials said Jessica Holland, a former Eagleville School elementary teacher who was charged with stealing the prescription drug Adderall from one of her students, has returned to the classroom at a different Rutherford County school: Stewartsboro Elementary in Smyrna.

District officials said Holland serves as an overflow teacher at Stewartsboro, working in various classrooms to help with smaller groups of students.



Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's office said in September 2016 they installed surveillance cameras in the Nurse's office at Eagleville School, after the nurse noticed pills missing from a student's prescription.



In October, deputies said they captured Holland on camera unlocking a cabinet containing prescription medication belonging to students, and taking Adderall from the supply.

Adderall can be prescribed as a treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.



Police arrested Holland in October and charged her with Theft Under $500, and Simple Possession of a Schedule II drug.



After the arrest, Holland admitted to deputies to stealing and consuming the medication herself "because she felt like they helped her focus and be a better teacher," according to the Sheriff's Office report.



Rutherford County Schools suspended Holland without pay, but as the case progressed through the judicial process, the court retired her charges in December, without entering a conviction.

Charge “retirement” is a process where the prosecutor can agree not to pursue charges for a period of time , as long as certain conditions are met, typically including that the defendant stays out of trouble, with dismissal of the charges pending.



Rutherford County Schools officials said they notified the Tennessee Department of Education’s teacher licensure office, but the state did not seek suspension or revocation of Holland’s license because there was no conviction on the criminal charges.

Holland was suspended for nearly two months without pay as the judicial process played out.



Officials said Holland started at Stewartsboro Elementary after the Christmas holiday. According to Rutherford County Schools, the principal has reported favorably about her performance.