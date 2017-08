NASHVILLE, Tenn. - According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a total of 38 hate groups are located in the state of Tennessee and 23 are located in Kentucky.

The SPLC is a non-profit organization that monitors the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists – including the Ku Klux Klan, the neo-Nazi movement, neo-Confederates, racist skinheads, black separatists, antigovernment militias, Christian Identity adherents and others.

TENNESSEE:

Council of Conservative Citizens

Franklin, Tennessee

White Nationalist

Council of Conservative Citizens

Southern National Congress

Tennessee (statewide)

Neo-Confederate

Crew 38

Tennessee (statewide)

Racist Skinhead

White Lives Matter - TN

Tennessee (statewide)

White Nationalist

Aryan Strikeforce

Tennessee (statewide)

Racist Skinhead

Aryan Renaissance Society

Tennessee (statewide)

Neo-Nazi

Soldiers of Odin

Tennessee (statewide)

Anti-Muslim

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Tennessee (statewide)

Neo-Nazi

National Socialist Movement

Tennessee (statewide)

Neo-Nazi

National Socialist Movement

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Political Islam

Nashville, Tennessee - Headquarters

Anti-Muslim

The Daily Stormer

Nashville, Tennessee

Neo-Nazi

Confederate Hammerskins

Nashville, Tennessee

Racist Skinhead

New Black Panther Party

Nashville, Tennessee

Black Separatist

New Black Panther Party

American Constitution Center

Nashville, Tennessee

Anti-Muslim

Citizen Warrior

Nashville, Tennessee

Anti-Muslim

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Gladeville, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Hendersonville, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Lincoln County Citizen Action Network

Fayetteville, Tennessee

Anti-Mulsim

United Klans of America

McMinnville, Tennessee

Ku Klux Kan

Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation

Lobelville, Tennessee

Neo-Confederate

League of the South

Lobelville, Tennessee

Neo-Confederate

League Of The South

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Lexington, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Hixson, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Black Separatist

Nation of Islam

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Knoxville, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

ACT for America

Knoxville, Tennessee

Anti-Muslim

Israel United In Christ

Memphis, Tennessee

Black Separatist

Nation of Islam

Memphis, Tennessee

Black Separatist

Nation of Islam

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Memphis, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

ACT for America

Memphis, Tennessee

Anti-Muslim

HEADQUARTERS

Political Cesspool, The

Bartlett, Tennessee

White Nationalist

American Eagle Party

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

White Nationalist

HEADQUARTERS

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Church Hill, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Erwin, Tennessee

Ku Klux Kan

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Butler, Tennessee

Ku Klux Klan

Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries

Mountain City, Tennessee - Headquarters

Christian Identity

National Alliance

Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee

Neo-Nazi

National Alliance

KENTUCKY:

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Ku Klux Klan

Crew 38

Kentucky (statewide)

Racists Skinhead

Aryan Strikeforce

Kentucky (statewide)

Racists Skinhead

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Kentucky (statewide)

KU KLUX KLAN

Supreme White Alliance

Kentucky (statewide)

Racists Skinhead

National Socialist Movement

Kentucky (statewide)

Neo-Nazi

National Socialist Movement

American Defense Records

Lexington, Kentucky

Hate Music

Nation of Islam

Lexington, Kentucky

Black Separatist

Nation of Islam

New Black Panther Party

Louisville, Kentucky

Black Separatist

New Black Panther Party

League of the South

Taylorsville, Kentucky

Neo-Confederate

League of the South

League of the South

London, Kentucky

Neo-Confederate

League of the South

Israel United In Christ

Louisville, Kentucky

Black Separatist

The Daily Stormer

Louisville, Kentucky

Neo-Nazi

Traditionalist Worker Party

Louisville, Kentucky

White Nationalist

Nation of Islam

Louisville, Kentucky

Black Separatist

Nation of Islam

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Morehead, Kentucky

Ku Klux Klan

HEADQUARTERS

Fellowship of God's Covenant People

Union, Kentucky

Christian Identity

HEADQUARTERS

Kinsman Redeemer Ministries

Alexandria, Kentucky

Christian Identity

League of the South

Fort Mitchell, Kentucky

Neo-Confederate

League of the South

Southern National Congress

Fruit Hill, Kentucky

Neo-Confederate

Traditionalist Worker Party

Madisonville, Kentucky

White Nationalist

HEADQUARTERS

Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Ku Klux Klan

Traditionalist Worker Party

Murray, Kentucky

White Nationalist