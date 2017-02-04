Titans Player Quinton Spain Reports Being Drugged, Robbed

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Orlando are searching for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain.
An Orange County Sheriff's Office report released Friday says Spain told deputies he was robbed of $113,000 in jewelry last week.
The report says Spain met the woman at an Orlando nightclub. They drove back to Spain's hotel room, where the woman made him a drink.
Spain told deputies he doesn't remember anything after that until he woke up to find he was missing a $60,000 gold chain, a $40,000 Rolex watch and another gold chain worth $13,000.
Spain didn't return an email seeking comment.
Deputies say two other men reported being the victims of similar crimes by another woman around the same time. It wasn't known if Spain's robbery was connected to the other two.
A woman has been charged in the death of a Metro Nashville Police officer after she allegedly allowed her car to roll into the Cumberland River.
The First United Methodist Church is looking for a thief that stole their ability to do good.
A man who was hit by a vehicle on Wallace Road near Tampa Drive in Nashville died from his injuries.
Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.
General Motors announced it will invest $27 million in the Spring Hill plant.
Yard signs flew off the press at Jarvis Signs in Madison, following the death of Metro Nashville Police officer Eric Mumaw.
The Nashville Electric Service dismissed its lawsuit filed in response to the One Touch Make Ready ordinance.