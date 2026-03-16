Group gives Congressman Andy Ogles A+ on immigration, also linked to account that praises Hitler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — GOP Congressman Andy Ogles proudly boasted last week on social media of his A+ “remigration score” awarded by a previously unknown group.

Now, an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has linked that group – the so-called Providence Society – to an X account that celebrates the “successes” of Adolf Hitler, urges the development of “something resembling” the Nazi’s 25-point party platform for Western countries and suggests deporting Black American citizens to Africa.

On the X social media platform, that group has praised the Maury County Republican as an example for other members of Congress.

“More representatives must follow @RepOgles’ lead, or America will fall,” said the March 10 post that announced his A+ “remigration score.”

X Providence Society Remigration Score

"Remigration" is a term originally popularized by European neo-Nazis as a euphemism for ethnic cleansing, deporting all brown people even if they were legal immigrants.

The group explains its views this way: "Deporting illegal aliens is not enough, stopping the flows of legal immigration is likewise a good start but not enough. The solution to mass migration is simple: remigration."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates checked the website for the Providence Society, which says its goal is "reviving American nationalism.” The website lists the editor of its Providence Press as “Anthony Joseph,” who posts on X as @Am_Septembrist.

"White Christian American Nationalism is the only viable ideology for our people,” the Septembrist account tweeted on Jan. 2, 2025.

X Social media post from account linked to Providence Society

Septembrist also argues America could learn a lot from Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. It calls Hitler a "master tactician," although he admits, "we can't copy every move and expect the same success." He says "something resembling" the Nazi's 25-point party platform, "re-tooled for modern Western countries is necessary."

He admits he wants a theocracy, insists "Jesus is a Catholic” and argues "it should be illegal to practice B*ptist theology" – and, if that is unconstitutional, "F--- the Constitution."

As NewsChannel 5 Investigates continued to dig into the man whose group gives Ogles an A+ on remigration, the more we would discover the disturbing ideology he represents.

He mocks the slaughter of millions of Jews at the hands of the Nazis, saying practicing Jews "by definition are wicked servants of Satan."

X Social media post from account linked to Providence Society

Reacting to a Holocaust remembrance post from Hungary's prime minister, he declares, "Trump won, Viktor! We can drop the act now. Nobody has to pretend they believe in the Holocaust anymore."

Responding to a notorious white nationalist, he says "Canada and UK need to liquidate their Indian/Pakistani/Arab/Bantu populations."

"Liquidate" was a euphemism used by the Nazis for the murder of the Jews.

That Septembrist account also expresses disdain for people of color.

Responding to a photo of a U.S.-born congresswoman with a clean-shaven head, he posts: "Deport black Mister Clean to Liberia."

X Post from social media account linked to Providence Society

And, when an X account asks for suggestions for daily "habits that have helped you," he offers a list that includes watching YouTube of cops shooting blacks.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates reached out to Ogles' office for comment. His communications director, Giancarlo Mandato, acknowledged receipt of the request, but the office has not yet provided any sort of response.

All of this comes as Ogles has tried to position himself as a Christian nationalist hero of sorts. He has demanded the deportation of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is a U.S. citizen, and claimed that Mamdani immigrated from Uganda at age 7 "for one reason: to turn America into an Islamic theocracy."

Ogles recently drew waves of criticism after he declared that “Muslims don't belong in American society" and the U.S. should “deport them all.”

On X, the Providence Society has defended the Maury County Republican against accusations that his recent anti-Islam posts violate the U.S. Constitution.

“Congressman Ogles, like Providence Society, stands with our nation,” the X account for the group posted last week. Referring to the Constitution, it added, “Nothing, no document, precedent, or convention, is more important than our nation.”

Screenshot, YouTube Congressman Andy Ogles accepts award from New York Young Republican Club

Back in December, Ogles spoke at the New York Young Republican Club's gala – while other elected officials skipped the event because of the white nationalist and far-right German activists who had been invited.

Among those in attendance was Jared Taylor, whose annual conference at Tennessee's Montgomery Bell State Park attracts members of the white nationalist Patriot Front, members of neo-Nazi organizations and people who have advocated political violence.

DEEP DIVE: How I Discovered the Nazi Sympathizer Behind U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles' A+ 'Remigration Score'