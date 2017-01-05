16-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Truck Into Home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A burglary suspect crashed into a Nashville home, seriously injuring someone inside.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a house on Cheyenne Boulevard at Warrior Road.

Authorities confirmed the driver was a 16-year-old and the pickup truck was stolen.

A 16-year-old crashed this stolen pickup truck into a home on Cheyenne Blvd @ Warrior Dr. No one seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/5wTGtNht6a — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 4, 2017

The teen apparently lost control of the vehicle after seeing nearby police officers.

The truck crashed into the front of the home causing extensive damage to the home and critically injured 33-year-old Ronald Threalkill, whose medical condition worsened after he was transported to a hospital.

The teen is under investigation for a home burglary Tuesday on Sylvia Drive during which the truck and firearms were taken.

One stolen rifle from the Sylvia Drive burglary was recovered from the pickup truck. Another was found during a follow up investigation at the 16-year-old’s residence.

The teen will be taken to juvenile detention upon his release from a hospital where he is being treated for non-critical injuries.