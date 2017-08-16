Vigil Planned For 12-Year-Old Murder Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Partners in the Struggle organization scheduled a candlelight vigil for 12-year-old murder victim Yhoana Arteaga.

It was set for Thursday, Aug. 17, exactly one week after her death, at 8 p.m. at the Hillview Acres Mobile Home Park on Old Dickerson Road in Goodlettsville.

They plan to pray for Yohana’s family, bring awareness to her unsolved murder and to "speak out against the vicious epidemic of homicides and murders that has taken so many lives this year in Nashville."

Yhoana was killed on the 10th. Her mother and siblings returned home to find her brutally murdered.

MNPD Ask For Information In 'Brutal Murder' of 12-Year-Old Girl