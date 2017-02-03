Woman Charged In Death Of Metro Police Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has been charged in the death of a Metro Nashville Police officer after she allegedly allowed her car to roll into the Cumberland River.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 40-year-old Juli Glisson will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save Glisson, who was contemplating suicide, from the Cumberland River.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued in the case.

According to police, Glisson allegedly placed her car from park into gear as Officer Mumaw and Officer Trent Craig were at the driver’s door attempting to get her out and away from the edge of the Cumberland River.

Glisson was allegedly behind the wheel of the car legally drunk. She was on probation relating to an April 2016 DUI conviction.