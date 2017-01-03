Shea Weber Back In Nashville For Preds Game

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Nashville Predators captain Shea Weber has returned to Smashville for the first time since his trade to Montreal.
Tuesday marks Weber's return to Bridgestone after he was traded to the Canadiens back in June in exchange for fellow defenceman P.K. Subban.
Prior to the blockbuster deal, Weber had been with Nashville since the start of his NHL career in 2005.
However, the 31-year-old won’t hedge on being emotional for Tuesday night’s game and said he’s “just here to play hockey.”
“I'm happy where I am. I spent a lot of time here. It was my home for a while, but I have a new home now,” Weber told the media.
Subban continues to recover from an upper-body injury.
