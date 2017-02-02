Third Teen Charged In Madison Double Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A third 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a double shooting in Madison.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue at the Nashwood Park Apartments in Madison.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Roy Hunter and Javonte Robinson were parked outside when a set-up robbery led to the gunfire.

Robinson died at the scene.

Hunter survived and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He is the son of District 6 School Board Member Tyese Hunter.

Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with the crime. Jevon Wilson was arrested Tuesday night, while Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley were arrested Monday.

All three teens were being held in juvenile detention.

So far this year, five different 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with murder.