Third Teen Charged In Madison Double Shooting

Cloudy
HI: 40°
LO: 27°
HI: 47°
LO: 23°
HI: 54°
LO: 40°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A third 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a double shooting in Madison.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue at the Nashwood Park Apartments in Madison.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Roy Hunter and Javonte Robinson were parked outside when a set-up robbery led to the gunfire.
Robinson died at the scene.
Hunter survived and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He is the son of District 6 School Board Member Tyese Hunter.
Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with the crime. Jevon Wilson was arrested Tuesday night, while Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley were arrested Monday.
All three teens were being held in juvenile detention.
So far this year, five different 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with murder.
Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.
One person has been airlifted to an area hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Smith County.
A officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has died while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River.
Tennessee Valley Authority is defending how it stores coal ash at its Gallatin Steam Plant.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman was under investigation following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw, and…
An 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department passed away in the line of duty.
School officials in both Bedford and Overton counties confirmed they would be closed on Friday.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying…