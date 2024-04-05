12-year-old leads Utah police on high-speed chase in mom's car

A 12-year-old may face charges after she allegedly led Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a chase along Interstate 15 in her mother's car.

UHP officials did not publicly identify the juvenile or what potential offenses she would be charged with, but reported that just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police officers were notified of a reckless driver spotted on the highway in North Salt Lake.

A trooper responded and found the black Honda Civic drifting in and out traffic and driving with no headlights on.

Authorities said a pursuit initiated when the driver did not pull over for the trooper and continued down the interstate at speeds between 40 and 70 miles per hour.

Other troopers also helped while the chase was in motion. But even though spike strips were deployed, UHP reported it was unclear if they were immediately successful in deflating the tires of the Civic.

Eventually, the car slowed down to speeds of about 40 miles per hour and troopers performed a PIT maneuver, successfully bringing the car to a stop. When troopers moved in to take the driver into custody, they discovered she was a 12-year-old girl who had taken her mom's car without her knowing.

UHP reported the 12-year-old was taken to a nearby office and later returned to the custody of her parents. Charges will be screened through juvenile court.

This story was originally published by Melanie Porter at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

