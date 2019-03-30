NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the city, 21 mature cherry trees located near downtown Nashville are to be removed in order to make way for a stage that will be used during the NFL draft.

The trees are located on public land, more specifically they line 1st Avenue along the downtown Riverfront Park.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has confirmed that the chopping down of these trees has been scheduled.

The trees are to be mulched and relocated and line paths in other parks and the trees that are being moved will be replaced after the event.

All 21 trees are set to be taken down at 9 a.m. om Monday, April 1.

Mayor David Briley's office said ultimately, Metro had to weigh the decision to save these 21 trees against the economic impact of the event, the size of which makes it necessary to build the 400-foot stage and other structures in question.

Noni Nielsen, the board president of the Nashville Tree Foundation said the following about the tree removal:

"It seems incredibly short-sighted to cut down trees that took 15+ years to grow for the convenience of a one-time, 48-hour event.

I understand that the NFL is willing to make a relatively small financial contribution towards replacement trees, but the environmental and health impacts of a mature tree far exceeds that of a newly planted one. It will take decades to truly replace the benefits of the trees scheduled for removal."

This news also comes just two weeks before Nashville's annual Cherry Blossom Festival which is set to be held at the Public Square and along Riverfront Park where the trees are located.

A petition has already been put online in order to push back against the removal of the cherry blossom trees.

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp, conveyed that he was in support of the plan to remove the trees. In a statement release, Spyridon said, "Metro Parks staff evaluated and approved. Trees that can be replanted will be. Both the NFL and the NCVC have further committed to donate an additional 100 cherry trees each (200 total) to Metro Parks for the cherry blossom program. Those trees should be planted and blooming by spring of 2020."

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau will also be donating an additional 12 trees to be planted. That will bring the total number of trees being replanted to 38.

The NFL draft is set to take place April 25-27 in Nashville.