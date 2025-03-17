A saucy sale: Duke's Mayo sold to Advent International

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 108 years, Sauer Brands Inc. is selling their famous Duke's Mayo to Advent International.

Duke's Mayo has been spreading its love all through the South since 1917.

“I am honored to join Sauer Brands at such a pivotal time and am excited to partner with the talented Sauer team and Advent, a proven investor in the global food space,” said E. Yuri Hermida, incoming CEO of Sauer Brands. “I admire Sauer Brands’ legacy of delivering high-quality, flavorful condiments and seasonings that consumers trust and have kept going back to throughout its nearly 140-year history. As CEO, I look forward to building on this impressive foundation and expanding our reach to even more customers and consumers."

As of February 19th, the mayo spread officially became apart of Advent International.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sauer Brands into our portfolio and build upon the success the Company has already achieved to date," said Tracia Glynn, a managing partner with Advent. "Our aspirations are to discover and fall in love with Sauer's brands, including Duke's Mayo, Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, and Kernel Season's."

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.