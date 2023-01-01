Brianna Hamblin joined NewsChannel 5 in September 2022 as a morning reporter. She is thrilled to make Music City her home and to inform the community here.Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook: @BriReports

Before coming to Nashville, Brianna worked as a multimedia journalist for Spectrum News1 in Rochester, New York, and Charlottesville, Virginia for CBS19 News. She started at CBS19 after interning there as a student at the University of Virginia, where she double majored in Media Studies and English. While at the University, Brianna became the founding president of the first National Association of Black Journalists at UVA and received the Media Studies Bernard Mayes Award, "for exemplifying the ideals of the Department of Media Studies."

Brianna has covered all types of stories -- breaking news, protests, local government, and fun events, and interviewed many people to tell meaningful and impactful stories in the cities she has worked in. She is a passionate storyteller and aims to make the people she speaks to feel seen and heard. Some examples of her favorite stories in the past were when she highlighted student homelessness featuring a UVA student who had been homeless while attending the University, a man who saved his elderly neighbors from a burning home, and when she emphasized the need for gun violence to end with a discussion from mothers who had lost their sons.

Brianna is originally from Stafford, Virginia. When she is not covering the news, she likes to spend her free time cuddling with her dog, reading a book, watching new shows on streaming services, and exploring Nashville with her fiancé. She remains a professional member of NABJ and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Brianna also loves to dance and teaches Dance Blast at the YMCA in Bellevue. If you see her out and about, don't be a stranger!

Email: brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com

