Jason Lamb joined the NewsChannel 5 Network as a reporter in December 2012, and can be seen weeknights on NewsChannel 5 at 10.



While at NewsChannel 5, Jason has covered several major stories. He traveled across the country following the search for AMBER Alert suspect Tad Cummins, and he has reported from the beaches of Florida during the approach of Hurricane Matthew.

Jason's storytelling has been honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for writing, two national SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Awards for feature reporting and a National Headliner Award, along with nine EMMY Awards.



In 2016, Jason was named the winner of the National Press Photographers Association's Photojournalism Award for Reporting.



He comes to Nashville from Anchorage, Alaska where he was a reporter for KTUU-TV, covering everything from Sarah Palin's Vice Presidential run and the death of Sen. Ted Stevens to a volcanic eruption and the Iditarod Sled Dog Race.



Before working in Alaska, Jason was a reporter for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.



Jason grew up in Beaverton, Oregon - outside of Portland. He graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. While in school, he spent two summers as an intern for KPTV-TV

in Portland.



Jason's excited to tell the stories of Middle Tennessee. If you have a story to tell, send him an email at jason.lamb@newschannel5.com. You can also friend him on Facebook at JasonLambNC5 or Twitter @NC5_JasonLamb.