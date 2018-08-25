Kristen Skovira

Kristen joined the NewsChannel 5 team in April 2017.

A Nashville newcomer, she is excited to explore the city and discover new and interesting stories along the way.

Kristen grew up watching local news. Every weekend she and her sisters would watch their mom, Karen, forecast the weather for Denver's Channel 2. It was that early introduction to TV that quickly turned into a life-long love of media. Following her passion for film and television, Kristen attended Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in Orange, California. After graduation, she worked at Walt Disney Studios, helping organize Hollywood red-carpets, press junkets and premieres for the National Publicity Department.

Kristen's first station was NewsChannel 5 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. There, she anchored, wrote and produced a weekday morning show. From Cheyenne, Kristen traded-in her cowboy boots for flip-flops and moved to Ft. Myers, Florida to work at WINK news, the CBS affiliate. For two years, she covered wildfires, crime, tropical storms, and alligator encounters!

A Colorado native, Kristen took a break from her travels and moved back to Denver. She got a job at Denver7, the ABC affiliate and spent her days reporting on trending stories in and around the Mile High City. Most recently, Kristen produced and hosted a weekly show for the City of Boulder, providing creative content for numerous city departments and increasing community awareness and participation.

Kristen is an Multimedia Journalist; which means she writes, shoots, edits, and fronts her own work. If she's not behind the camera or editing feverishly, you can find her hiking, snowboarding, or playing tennis!