Emmy-award winning journalist Rhori Johnston can be seen weeknights as co-anchor of NewsChannel 5 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Rhori also anchors news specials and election night coverage. He joined the NewsChannel 5 team in the fall of 2005.
He was born in Houston, and graduated from Syracuse University. His career in broadcasting has taken him around the country – including stops in Maine, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis.
Rhori volunteers his time speaking to area students, and as emcee of a number of annual fundraisers and events, including the Salute To Excellence Awards, the Strobel Awards Luncheon, the Button Ball, the Nashville Adult Literacy Council's "Bee", the Scleroderma Walk, Crohns & Colitis Walk, and Goodwill’s annual Impact Luncheon.
Rhori has received a number of awards during his career, including 7 regional Emmys.
In his spare time, Rhori enjoys cooking, traveling, learning about wine, watching good movies, listening to great local music and, most importantly, spending time with his daughter Piper and son Seaver.