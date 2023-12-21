Actor John Schneider calls for execution of President Biden

Actor John Schneider says President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden should be publicly executed.

Schneider is best known for his role as Bo Duke in the television series "The Dukes of Hazzard," and was recently unveiled as the Donut and runner-up on "The Masked Singer."

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too," wrote the actor on X.

Schneider's comment was a reply to a post by President Biden that read, "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything."

Schneider's comment garnered thousands of responses, and was later deleted.

"Just here for the ratio and to let you know that it's 'hanged,' not hung.' Also, there's zero evidence of 'treason.' Step out of the Fox News bubble," wrote investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth on X.

X user @Out5p0ken also chimed in, writing, "Wow! You're calling for the execution of a sitting President. May the Secret Service show up at your door with a reply."

While many suggested a possible Secret Service visit, responses were still mixed, with many writing Schneider's comment was "not a death threat."

Threats to a president are a violation of federal law. Code 18, section 871 states that "whoever knowingly and willfully deposits for conveyance in the mail or for a delivery from any post office or by any letter carrier any letter, paper, writing, print, missive, or document containing any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States" should be fined, imprisoned up to five years, or both.

Scheider is also known for his role as Jonathan Kent in "Smallville" and as James Cryer in "The Haves and the Have Nots."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com