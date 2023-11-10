Adopt a dog for free on Pedigree’s first-ever Shelter Sunday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While adopting a furry friend any time of the year is a great way to brighten your life and the life of your new pet, the holidays are an extra special time to add a family member.

This year, while you’re out shopping for deals on Black Friday weekend, Pedigree is hoping you’ll also welcome a shelter pet into your life with its first-ever Shelter Sunday initiative. The brand will be reimbursing the adoption fees for new dog parents who adopt from any shelter or rescue organization nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 26.

After the adoption is complete, simply head to Pedigree’s website from Nov. 28-Dec. 22 and submit your receipt. There is a limit of one dog adoption fee redemption per household and a maximum reimbursement of $200.

The deal is valid in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. with a total of $300,000 in total adoption fees available.

More than6 million pets enter shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Pedigree cites Shelter Animals Count in saying that the number of stray pets arriving at shelters has actually increased by 26% since 2021, which is creating overcrowding and capacity issues across the country.

If you’d like to adopt a pet but aren’t sure how to start, one way to find the perfect companion for you is by visiting PetFinder.com. The website is free to use and will show you adoptable pets from local shelters and rescues that match the criteria you’re looking for, including sex, age, size and temperament.

If you want to help out but don’t have the means to welcome a new pet into your home, Pedigree encourages you to donate to a local shelter or volunteer your time.

