This $17 Tote From Aldi Has A Secret Spout For Dispensing Wine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re planning to join some beach gatherings or picnics this summer, Aldi is selling a tote bag that you’ll definitely want to add to your shopping list.

The Serra Wine Cooler Tote holds up to 1.5 liters (about 10 glasses!) of wine (or any other drink) in its beverage bag and it even comes with a secret spout for dispensing the liquid. When not in use, you can discreetly cover the spout with a little flap.

Priced at just $17, the inside of the tote bag also has room for wine glasses and snacks. The tote comes in four fun patterns: tropical watercolor, peach floral, watercolor stripe and multicolored floral.

The bag is available at Aldi stores nationwide now. While it is on their website, Aldi does not sell their products online, so you’ll want to head to your local Aldi store soon before it sells out.

While you’re picking up the tote bag, you’ll obviously want to grab some wine to go with it and Aldi has a handful of new bottles to choose from.

Some of the new varieties include Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Strawberry Wine for $3.99 a bottle and a 3-liter box of Utopian Breeze Peach Moscato for just $10.99.

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, you’ll find similar drink-dispensing tote bags from a variety of retailers, including Amazon.

This Primeware Insulated Drink Purse comes with a bag that can hold up to 3 liters of wine (or another liquid of choice). Priced at $60, the purse keeps the drinks at an ideal temperature, so you can simply pour the wine or drink into the bag and tote it along with you to the pool, beach or picnic.

For a lower-priced option, this Tirrinia leak-proof tote holds two bottles of wine, but does not have a spout for dispensing. Priced at $21, it’s stylish and summery, and can also be used as an insulated cooler bag.

What fun adventures do you have planned this summer that might involve a secret wine stash?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.