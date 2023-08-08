Amazon is holding a sale similar to Prime Day this fall

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Did you miss out on Amazon Prime Day earlier this summer? Don’t worry! You won’t have to wait until next year for another chance at savings from Amazon. Another big sales event is happening this fall, so it’ll be just in time for some early holiday shopping.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, dropped the announcement on his official LinkedIn page. He said the sale, dubbed “Prime Big Day Deals” would go live in 19 countries worldwide, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the United States and others.

“I can’t wait to give our Prime Members access to exclusive early savings this season,” he wrote in the post.

Currently, Amazon has only announced that Prime Big Deal Days will happen sometime in October. The online retailer plans to release more information as the dates get closer.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this event. You can become a Prime member before Prime Big Deal Days begin. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually.

If you are a student, there is a special rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year if you pay annually. You must go to the official Amazon Prime Student website to enter your qualifications for this discounted rate.

While Amazon has not released many details about this sale, including specific dates or what products may be included in the event, we have information from a similar event last year to give us some clues.

During the 2022 Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon had a 48-hour event to give Prime members first access to holiday deals, from 80% off Fire TVs and Amazon Echo devices to up to 50% off toys. We also saw discounts on Roombas, Beats headphones, Ninja appliances, and more.

Watch for updates about the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in October. We’ll have the latest news on when to mark your calendar and ideas on how to start your early holiday shopping list.

