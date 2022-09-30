American Eagle Jeans are as low as $19.99 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If cooler temps have not yet found their way to your area, they soon will. That means fewer days of shorts and tees and more sweaters and jeans.

American Eagle is currently holding a clearance sale with great deals on jeans for men and women. So, if your fall wardrobe could use a refresh (and whose couldn’t?), now might be the ideal time to stock up. Check out some of the deeply discounted styles you can grab right now.

Not quite jeans but more than just leggings, these skinny jeggings come in two shades of blue with several sizes and lengths. You can get these pants for 50% off at $19.95.

These jeans are super soft, lightweight, classic no-stretch denim and totally on-trend. High-rise and roomy, they have an elastic ruched waist and extra length at the ankle.

Better still, they are nearly 70% off the original price of $59.95. So get them while they last for $19.99.

In the men’s department, these slim (not skinny!) jeans are high-stretch for comfort and flexibility with an authentic denim look. They are available in classic blue or medium indigo, with multiple sizes to choose from.

Usually $39.95, these jeans now have a clearance price of $19.99.

Casual, comfortable and modern, these pants give you the relaxed feel of your favorite joggers with the style of soft denim. The authentic denim look paired with a lightweight, high-stretch feel and an elastic drawstring waist will make these your go-to jeans.

Right now, you can save 50% on these jeans. Formerly priced at $49.95, they are on clearance for just $24.99.

American Eagle has several other items on clearance at up to 60% off. Check out everything from apparel and pajamas to shoes and accessories. You could score great deals to replenish your autumn wardrobe while staying within your budget.

[H/t:Hip2Save]

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.