Anderson Cooper Welcomes His Second Baby

Anderson Cooper is officially a father of two!

The CNN News anchor announced the news on his show “Anderson Cooper 360,” revealing the baby is a boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and is happy and healthy, Cooper reported.

“Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper said before playing a video of Sebastian’s cute little baby hiccups. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

You can see the full announcement below:

A happy day for me and my family! https://t.co/VACTPZB4iE — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 11, 2022

Cooper is also father an almost 2-year-old, a boy he named Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Named after Anderson Cooper’s father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, he says Morgan is also a name from the family of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, and that his parents had even considered naming him Morgan.

He announced Wyatt’s birth on April 30, 2020, at a CNN town hall regarding the coronavirus pandemic, showing the audience photos of the baby boy.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” he said. “I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.”

Cooper says Wyatt recently helped put together his new brother’s crib and calls him by his middle name, Luke, because, “Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

Cooper said he’s co-parenting Wyatt and Sebastian with his best friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa,'” he said. “We’re a family.”

Maisani is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, and his last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper says he will be taking off a few weeks to spend time with his children. He asks that that in lieu of sending gifts for Sebastian, anyone who is thinking of doing so should instead look into donating to local organizations that helps parents and children in need.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Congratulations to the whole family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.