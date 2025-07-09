Animal Rescue Corps saves more than 70 dogs from a Tennessee puppy mill

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) worked alongside Cheatham County authorities to rescue dozens of dogs from dangerous conditions at what officials described as a combined puppy mill and hoarding situation.

Rescue workers had to wear respirators to enter the home due to dangerously high ammonia levels from animal waste. Some animals were found dead at the scene.

More than 70 dogs, including many puppies, were removed from the property and transported to an emergency shelter where they will receive veterinary care.

This operation represents the critical first step in the journey many rescued animals take before eventually reaching adoption shelters.

The collaborative effort between ARC, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, and local animal control demonstrates the intensive work required to save animals from neglect and abuse.

"This is how it is done," said one rescuer at the scene, highlighting the methodical approach needed for large-scale animal rescues.

The rescued animals will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation before potentially becoming available for adoption through partner shelters.

