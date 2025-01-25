'They took my daughter away,' Mother recalls the moment she saw Dayana after Antioch school shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — This has been a very tough story for us to cover — the school shooting at Antioch High School.

When I found out a man in the community wanted to donate the casket to the family, I wanted to help by connecting them. But the family only speaks Spanish, and he only spoke English. So, I have been translating back-and-forth to help make this donation happen.

We want to be honest and say we didn’t think we would air this moment because we wanted to give them the space to grieve, but Dayana’s mom is asking for justice and wants to thank the community for their support so far.

Before sending her daughter to school, Josseline Escalante made a promise to Dayana, her 16-year-old who died inside the cafeteria.

"I told her to study and not get on the bus because I would pick them up. But that never happened," she said.

Dayana and her cousin were in the school cafeteria on Wednesday when a student opened fire. The cousin called her parents thinking Dayana had fainted. Josseline arrived at Antioch High School before the police were even there. She saw the moment medics tried to bring her daughter back to life.

"I saw the blood… and in that moment I said they took my daughter away from me," her mom said.

Josseline said Dayana didn’t know the shooter. Her cousin said they had never even seen him before that day.

"They took the life of my first daughter… my first love. No one knows the pain I feel. I would ask for my daughter to be returned to me alive, but I know that it’s no longer possible," she said.

Unfortunately, she says change always comes only after innocent lives like Dayana’s are taken away.

"They should do something for the kids to see what is happening with them — what they’re thinking and what they’re taking to schools," she said.

In this dark moment – a glimpse of light shines through: People like Jeremy Swayze, who wanted to donate a casket.

"I grew up in that area and I just felt like it was a time to help out when I could. It really just started out as a comment to somebody to let me help, and it just blew up to more than I ever expected but I am honored to be able to help," he said.

The family says they want to thank everyone near and far for their love.

Both Dayana’s parents — German Corea and Josselin — said thank you from the bottom of their hearts.

They hope God will pay you back and say they will always be grateful.

Scared that this might happen again, the family told me they have decided to homeschool their children.

There's been rumors circulating around social media about a possible connection between Dayana and the shooter. Dayana's parents want to emphasize that she didn't have any relationship or even knew who the shooter was.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com.