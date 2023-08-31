Automaker Ford recalls almost 42,000 F250, F350 trucks for safety

U.S. automaker Ford has issued a recall involving potentially 41,555 trucks, including certain 2023 Super Duty F250 and F350 vehicles "equipped with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft," the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

The NHTSA said the trucks the left rear axle shaft could have a defect caused in production that has the potential to cause it to break. A break could lead to a loss of drive power or cause the vehicle to roll away, even when it is put in park.

The agency says either of their hypothetical safety issue situations could cause an increase in a crash risk.

The agency and the automaker is asking owners to have their models inspected by the dealer. The repairs should be free of charge for customers.

Owners can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 for further instructions. The recall number to reference on the call is 23S49.

Also, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The company says the left rear axle shaft might have been improperly heat-treated during the manufacturing process.

The affected models are the Ford F-250 SD, 2023 model year, and the Ford F-350 SD, 2023 model year.

Safety officials say owners can call either number for further instructions or questions.

