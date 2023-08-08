Baby name searches for 'Barbie' and 'Ken' skyrocket

Blockbuster film "Barbie" is having an effect that spans way beyond theaters.

Barbie dolls are selling out, pink has become a wardrobe staple, and now, even expecting parents are being influenced by the film.

Baby name searches for "Barbie" shot up 300% in July, and searches for the name "Ken" jumped 200%, babynames.com told TMZ.

According to the site, Barbie means "stranger" and peaked in popularity in the 1960s. Ken means "handsome" and peaked in 1960.

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" is set to pass the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors.

