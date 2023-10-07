Biden and world leaders condemn Hamas' surprise attack on Israel

Militants from Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

At least 200 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Israel, marking the deadliest attack on the nation in years, officials said.

Shortly after, Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, calling for a general uprising against Israel.

According to former Israel Defense Forces international spokesperson Jonathan Conricus, the extensive surprise assault by Hamas on Israel this Saturday represented a pivotal "Pearl Harbor type of moment" for the country, as reported by CNN. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is now "at war."

At least 200 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,600 wounded following Israel's retaliation, CNN said.

After the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the "appalling assault" and said the administration is committed to providing Israel with the necessary resources to defend itself following the unexpected attack.

"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering," President Biden said in a statement. "My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

President Biden delivered remarks on the attacks from the State Dining Room Saturday afternoon, and said he spoke to the King of Jordan, members of Congress, and the National Security Council to make sure Israel has what it needs.

He said he "directed my national security team to engage with their Israeli counterparts, military to military, intelligence to intelligence, diplomat to diplomat, to make sure Israel has what it needs.”

This conflict garnered global condemnation and sparked anger from Israel's allies.

As the current president of the United Nations Security Council, Brazil announced its intention to convene an emergency meeting of the council in response to the surprise attack on Israel this past Saturday.

The Brazilian foreign ministry issued a statement denouncing the unprecedented assault by Hamas and expressing solidarity with the Israeli people.

"The Brazilian government condemns the series of bombings and ground attacks carried out today in Israel, starting from the Gaza Strip," Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, urging parties to "avoid escalating the situation."

French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation a "terrorist" attack against Israel.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families, and those close to them," Macron wrote on X.

Even Japan condemned the attacks, saying it "urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint to prevent further harm."

However, in Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said the country supported the Palestinians' attack, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

"We congratulate the Palestinian fighters," adviser Rahim Safavi said. "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

Members of parliament in Iran opened their session Saturday by chanting "Death to Israel" and "Israel will be doomed, Palestine will be the conqueror," according to the Associated Press.

Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif cited the assault as a response to a 16-year Gaza blockade, Israeli West Bank raids, Al Aqsa violence, settler attacks on Palestinians, and settlement expansion, according to the AP.

