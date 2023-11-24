Our favorite Black Friday fashion and beauty deals on clothes, jewelry, skin care, makeup and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

All of Black Friday’s biggest deals are finally here, and savvy shoppers have a real advantage to get what they want, when they want, from the comfort of their PJs at home. Long gone are the days when the only option was waiting until Black Friday morning to drive to a store to buy everything on your gift list. These days shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of online Black Friday sales, all available at their fingertips online and on their own time.

MORE: Black Friday deals under $100 (that make excellent gifts, too!)

And right now we’re taking note of seasonal sales happening at Walmart, Target, Sephora, SkinStore, ULTA, Amazon, Kohl’s and many more stores where you can find beauty and fashion deals from head to toe — skin care to shoes. After all, by snagging great deals for people on your gift list, you can buy back some precious time (and keep those hard-earned dollars in your pocket, too).

Plus, if your budget allows, you can add a few things to your cart just for you—to help keep you looking fab over the festive season. Here are the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals you can pick up today.

Jump To: Clothing & Jewelry Deals | Deals On Shoes & Slippers | Deals On Skin Care & Grooming | Deals On Makeup

Black Friday Clothing & Jewelry Deals

Stay toasty warm in this stylish Columbia Benton Springs fleece jacket from Kohl’s. Available in an array of 15 colors, this hoodless jacket features two pockets, long sleeves and a zip closure. Sizes range from small to XXL, and it’s shown in the “Beet” color above.

$35 (was $65) at Kohl’s

Black Friday Deals On Shoes & Slippers

This style of shoe from Vans offers an everyday casual look that you can just pop on and go—providing the ultimate skater-style wardrobe accessory. These shoes are built to last with double stitching for added durability, and slip-resistant rubber soles. They feature a textile upper, EVA midsole, cotton blend lining and padded footbed for comfort and stability. Get them in sizes 5 to 11, with half-sizes available. Choose from five different prints and patterns.

$49 (was $70) at Kohl’s

Black Friday Deals On Skin Care & Grooming

Amazon

What guy couldn’t use a new grooming set for the holidays? This set from Philips Norelco includes everything he needs for a close shave, whether he’s been growing one for years that needs maintenance, or if he shaves at he first sign of a five o’clock shadow. It can be used for face, beard, nose, eyebrows, sideburns, neck and even hair trimming.

$80 (was $100) at Amazon

Black Friday Makeup Deals

Sephora

With seven complementary shades that can take your look from work to play, this color palette from Caliray offers long-lasting makeup in both matte and shimmer finishes. Eye shadows and blushes are created with amino acids and rice extract and highly pigmented to create an impact without irritating or harming the skin. It’s cruelty-free and listed as one of Sephora’s Clean + Planet Positive products.

$34 (was $48) at Sephora

Related Black Friday Stories

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.