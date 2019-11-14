Gov. Bevin concedes election following recanvass

At a podium inside his office, Governor Matt Bevin conceded the election nine days after losing to Gov.-elect Andy Beshear.

The governor formally requested a recanvass following his loss to Attorney General Andy Beshear. On election night he refused to concede, saying that he believed there had been "voting irregularities."

"This is a close, close race. We are not conceding this race by any stretch," he declared on election night.

After Thursday's events, Secretary of State confirmed that Bevin had lost by a total of 5,136 votes.

The challenge to the results did not deter Gov.-elect Beshear, who named his transition team the day after the election.

The Governor told the media that he wishes Gov.-elect Beshear the best and stated that his team was working with the Attorney General to ensure a smooth transition.

“I love this state. I love this country”. Wishes @AndyBeshearKY well @LEX18News — Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) November 14, 2019

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and Secretary of State-elect Michael Adams tallied recanvass results from 120 county clerks.

The Republican Party of Kentucky released a statement following Governor Bevin's announcement:

“Kentuckians can be proud of all Gov. Matt Bevin accomplished for our state in bringing jobs and opportunity to Kentucky in record-breaking fashion. Thanks to Gov. Matt Bevin’s leadership, Kentucky’s future is brighter than ever before. On behalf of the Republican Party of Kentucky, I’d like to personally thank Gov. Bevin for all he has done to make Kentucky a better place."

