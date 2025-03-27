Brittany Rainey

Brittany grew up in Tampa, Florida and was fascinated by the sea breeze storms every afternoon. She knew in 4th grade she wanted to be a meteorologist and would watch the local news for an hour before school every day. Her love of the weather never wavered as she considered career paths. Her dream was to become a broadcast meteorologist. That dream took her to Florida State University where she graduated in 3 years with a degree in meteorology and a minor in mathematics.

Brittany's career spans nearly two decades and eight television stations. Her career took her to Montana, Nebraska, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Florida, Texas, and now to Tennessee. Her time in Montana taught her to forecast blizzards and -40 wind chills. The plains sharpened her severe weather forecasting and expertise covering tornadoes, flooding, and damaging winds.

Her most recent station was in Dallas, where everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the hail, which would get to the size of baseballs. North Texas also frequently found itself on the freezing line during winter events, which would lead to a wide range of precipitation across the area. Some areas would get snow, others sleet, some freezing rain and ice, while southern areas just saw a cold rain. These tricky forecasts honed her ability to forecast in any type of weather. Her tropical forecasting skills were refined when she worked in Tampa at the station she grew up watching.

Brittany is thrilled to join the NewsChannel 5 team and put her years of forecasting experience to work for Middle Tennessee. Nashville is an exciting city with friendly, welcoming people, and she looks forward to connecting with this amazing community. She can't wait to explore the area with her two pups, Comet and Watson!

She is excited to call Nashville home!