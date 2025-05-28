Judge temporarily blocks Trump from retaliating against New York over congestion toll

A federal judge in New York has temporarily prevented President Donald Trump from retaliating against the state over its Manhattan congestion toll.

Judge Lewis Liman on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the federal government from withholding federal funds or taking other punitive actions against the state at least until June 9 while he weighs a lawsuit the state has filed against the federal government to keep the toll in place.

The toll on drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan was approved under former President Joe Biden, but has been strongly opposed by Trump, a native New Yorker whose namesake Trump Tower and other properties are within the congestion zone.

The Republican administration rescinded federal approval in February, prompting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the state agency overseeing the tolls, to challenge the decision.

In recent months, Trump officials have issued three ultimatums to New York, even threatening to pull funding and approvals for transportation projects.

But New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will continue collecting the toll until a judge orders it to stop.

The Democrat touted Tuesday’s ruling, which came after Liman heard arguments from both sides in Manhattan federal court, as a “massive victory” for New York commuters.

“New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air,” Hochul said in a statement. “We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there.”

Halee Dobbins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation, said the administration will comply with the court order, stressing the judge's decision is only temporary and not on the merits of the case itself.

“We look forward to making our case in court against Hochul’s illegal tolls as we work to protect working-class Americans from being unfairly charged to go to work, see their families, or visit the city,” she said.

The toll started in January and generally imposes $9 on drivers entering Manhattan south of Central Park, though it varies depending on the kind of vehicle and time of day.

New York officials say the program is already helping to reduce traffic and will eventually pump billions of dollars into its subways, commuter trains and public buses.

Suburban commuters have pushed back against the toll, though, because it comes on top of existing ones for crossing bridges and tunnels into the city.

London, Stockholm and other big cities around the world have long had similar fees to reduce traffic congestion in their central business districts.