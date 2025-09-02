At Home plans to close 29 'underperforming' store locations by the end of September

At Home announced it is closing 29 stores as the furniture and home decor chain continues to navigate financial challenges following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The retailer will close what it describes as "underperforming" locations by the end of the September.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June.

At Home cited rising interest rates, "persistent inflation" and the effect of increased tariffs as reasons for its bankruptcy filing.

According to court documents, these are the store locations set to close in a few weeks:



750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

2100 S. Randall Road in Geneva, Illinois

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, New York

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

2201 Zeier Road in Madison, Wisconsin

3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

