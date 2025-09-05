LEGO unveils its largest — and most expensive — 'Star Wars' collector set

"Star Wars" enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as LEGO unveiled the highly anticipated "Death Star Ultimate Collector Series," the largest — and most expensive — LEGO "Star Wars" set to date.

The collectible set contains over 9,000 pieces and recreates iconic moments and scenes from the "Star Wars" movies, including the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine's throne room and Princess Leia's cell, among others.

The model features a vertical layered design with a narrow foundation, giving fans the ability to display the completed set effectively.

Iconic "Star Wars" characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Princess Leia make up part of the 38 minifigures included in the set.

LEGO LEGO "Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Death Star"

LEGO said there's a stormtrooper minifigure in a hot tub included as a playful nod to the "Star Wars" video games.

The "Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series" will be available for purchase during the first week of October and retails for nearly $1,000.

The massive set represents LEGO's most ambitious "Star Wars" project yet, offering collectors an intricate recreation of one of the franchise's most recognizable locations.

