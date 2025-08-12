Oldest Las Vegas casino replacing live dealers with electronic games

Call it a sign of the times: The oldest casino in Las Vegas is saying goodbye to live dealers and moving to fully electronic table games.

Derek Stevens, owner of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the decision followed the success of electronic gaming tables at one of his other downtown properties.

“What we’re seeing is that more and more younger people want to play these [electronic games],” Stevens told the newspaper.

Many casinos have been adding electronic table games in recent years, citing lower labor costs and growing interest from younger gamblers who are more comfortable with digital play.

He said dealers from the Golden Gate will be allowed to transfer to his other casinos.

The original property was purchased in 1905 at Fremont and Main streets for $1,750. In 1906, room and board was $1 per day.