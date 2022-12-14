You can save hundreds of dollars on Apple devices when you buy from their certified refurbished program

If you love Apple devices, you’re not alone. Millions of consumers purchase Apple products every year. For example, 230 million iPhones, 71 million iPads. 20 million Mac and MacBook units, 110 million AirPods and 43 million Apple Watches were sold in 2020 alone.

But collecting Apple devices and upgrading them frequently can easily cost thousands of dollars. One way to get the gear you want for less without sacrificing quality is by purchasing certified refurbished Apple products.

What Are Refurbished Apple Devices?

Buying refurbished electronics can be an effective way to obtain items that are hard to find or otherwise out of your budget. For example, you might find people selling refurbished Apple products like Macbooks on eBay or refurbished iPhones on Facebook Marketplace. And those items may be in fair condition at an excellent price.

However, unless you are familiar with the seller, it’s hard to be sure you are really getting a good deal.

Instead, shopping for Apple Certified Refurbished products ensures that you receive a working product with a warranty from the company.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned devices that have either been returned under Apple’s Return and Refund Policies or used as demonstration devices in stores. Only some of the products were returned due to technical issues.

All Certified Refurbished Apple devices undergo a strict refurbishment process, which includes the following.

Each device undergoes complete testing, including full burn-in testing.

Any defective modules found during testing are replaced with genuine Apple components.

The device is thoroughly cleaned, inspected and repackaged with appropriate manuals, cables and accessories, as well as the operating software and any custom software initially shipped with the product.

Each device is given a new refurbished part number and serial number before it goes through a final inspection and is offered for sale.

Certified Refurbished Apple products are guaranteed to be in 100% working condition. However, they may have minor cosmetic imperfections like scratches or discolorations.

Refurbished Apple Device Perks

There are numerous benefits to buying Certified Refurbished Apple products. For instance, they are all covered by a one-year limited warranty. Plus, you can purchase an AppleCare Protection Plan to extend the coverage on your device for up to three years.

Shopping for refurbished Apple products can make it easier to find rare devices, such as a limited edition item or a custom-built machine with upgraded parts.

And, of course, you can save a great deal of money by choosing a refurbished Apple product over a brand-new one. Some examples of savings you can find (as of press time) include a 13.3-inch Gold MacBook Air for $849 (originally $999), an unlocked iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB for $649 (a savings of $350) and Apple Watches reduced by as much as $150.

Apple’s Certified Refurbished Store includes products in seven categories:

Mac

iPad

iPhone

Watch

Apple TV

Clearance

Accessories

Of course, because of the nature of these items, they tend to be in limited quantities, and they can sell quickly. So if you find a refurbished Apple product on your wishlist at a deep discount, you may not want to wait.

