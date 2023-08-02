Watch Now
Police: Report of active shooter at Senate office building untrue

People in the Senate office buildings were told shelter in place while police investigated.
Capitol police respond to 'possible active shooter' in Senate offices
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 16:00:09-04

There was a scare on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Police said someone called 911 to report an active shooter at the Senate office buildings. 

People were told to shelter in place around 3 p.m. 

When police sent out their first public warning, they noted that they had not confirmed any reports of gunshots.

Numerous police vehicles could be seen descending upon the area.  

About an out after the initial warning, a spokesperson for Capitol Police told Scripps News that the report of an active shooter "wasn't true."

Police were expected to give the "all clear" moments later.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for updates. 

