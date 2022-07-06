Target Now Has Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms And Other Cereal-Scented Candles

The only thing that beats the taste of your favorite cereal in the morning is the smell of sugary sweetness when you open the box.

Now, thanks to a new line of candles at Target, you can fill your home with the scents of some of the most beloved cereal brands — all without a bowl of milk.

The new General Mills candles are available exclusively at Target with scents inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs and Honey Nut Cheerios. Made of a soy wax blend, the candles are for sale in stores nationwide and on Target’s website. They range in sizes and designs and are priced between $5-$10. Pick from three gift set options if you can’t decide which scent you want.

The 4-ounce candles have a burn time of 14 hours, come in what looks like old-school glass milk jugs and cost $5. The 11-ounce one-wick and 12- and 13.5-ounce three-wick candles are priced at $10. The 11-ounce candles look like tin containers while the 12-ounce candles are designed with close-up images of cereal pieces. The largest ones have a covered glass design.

The three-piece gift sets are $15 each and come with 1-ounce candles in either Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Lucky Charms; Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch; or Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Prefer other options? While not created in partnership with an actual cereal brand, Goose Creek has a handful of cereal-inspired candles like Fruity Hoops, Marshmallow Happiness and Fruity Cereal Fun.

You’ll even find some cereal candles on Etsy, including a few that look like actual bowls of cereal. Priced at $28, this Cereal Bowl Candle from seller SouthLakeGifts looks like a freshly-poured bowl of Lucky Charms and even comes with a metal spoon.

While this may be the first time you’ve been able to get a General Mills candle, numerous brands have created candles for their products before, including Campbell’s, who released chicken noodle soup and tomato soup with grilled cheese candles earlier this year.

Other food-scented candles have included a line from McDonald’s that, when all lit at the same time, evoked the aroma of a McDonald’s Quarter-Pounder. DW Home, on the other hand, has candles that range from pumpkin cheesecake to macaroni and cheese. Bath & Body Works’ food-scented candles include Sugared Pecan Pie, Coconut Cream Pie and Iced Lemon Pound Cake.

