Clarksville police negotiating with suspect off Emerald Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is currently negotiating with a barricaded suspect off Emerald Court.

Police said the incident began Sunday at 5:42 a.m., when authorities answered a domestic in progress call. The situation is revolving around one household, but the police asked for residents to stay in their houses.

Sections of Emerald Court, North Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive will remain closed until the incident is over, police said. For those having to leave their homes, exit and enter the neighborhood through Barkers Mill Road until further notice.

This is the second incident of its kind for the department in 24 hours.