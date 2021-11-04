Cognac Gingerbread Ice Cream Is Here For The Holidays

Even if you wait until after Thanksgiving to put up your Christmas tree, you have to admit: Holiday treats are already starting to sound pretty tasty.

From peppermint to gingerbread and everything in between, my tastebuds are ready to get festive as soon as Halloween is over.

And this year, there’s a new holiday treat to try out: cognac gingerbread ice cream. The ice cream flavor from Jeni’s combines cognac-flavored ice cream with notes of butterscotch and brown sugar, plus dark caramel sauce and spiced gingerbread cake pieces. It’s priced at $12 per pint.

Cognac is a variety of brandy, but the ice cream has only 0.5% or less alcohol per volume. So, while you won’t be getting tipsy off the sweet treat, you may want to think about it before letting children indulge too much.



Jeni's

The cognac gingerbread ice cream is part of Jeni’s holiday collection and will be included with classic favorites in two collections: Splendid Holiday and Grand Holiday, both priced at $68 for six pints.

Other flavors include White Chocolate Peppermint, Sugar Plum and, new this season, Pistachio Macaron and Mexican Hot Chocolate, a combination of milk chocolate cream, cinnamon and cayenne.

Jeni's

If Jeni’s ice creams are a bit out of your price range — or you simply can’t wait for them to arrive — you’ll already find a variety of holiday ice creams in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

Sticking with a traditional holiday flavor, you’ll find Talenti peppermint bark gelato, Breyers frozen peppermint hot chocolate ice cream and Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream at grocery stores nationwide. For those who love holiday baked goods, there’s a Talenti pumpkin pie gelato, Breyers caramel apple pie ice cream and Breyers Cinnabon-flavored ice cream.

For some really decadent treats, Magnum’s double red velvet ice cream is made with white chocolate, cream cheese ice cream, chocolate ganache sauce and cake crumbs, and new this year, you can even buy Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream!

If you’re having a holiday party, you can always turn up the nostalgia with a Viennetta ice cream cake, which has returned after a nearly 30-year absence.

Good Humor

For anyone watching their carb, sugar or calorie intake this holiday season, the brand Enlightened has a variety of festive keto treats, including miniature pumpkin cheesecakes and a low-carb peppermint brownie ice cream, which features green and red peppermint ice cream, brownie bites and chocolate chips. Halo Top also has a gingerbread house flavor that clocks in at just 360 calories for the entire pint.

You can also find keto Reddi-wip this holiday season, so no matter what you’re serving up for dessert, you can cut some carbs and sugar from the topping!

What is your favorite holiday flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.