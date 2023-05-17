Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson, reports say.

The news was first reported by The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Republican and her husband have been reportedly married for about two decades and have four sons together.

"It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," the congresswoman said in a written statement obtained by The Colorado Sun. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences."

Court documents obtained by the Sun list the divorce filing date as April 25, and claims the marriage is "irretrievably broken." According to the filing, Lauren is seeking child support and parental decision-making power for their children.

It appears Jayson was caught off guard by the divorce proceedings, and even let his dogs loose on the process server bringing him the papers.

"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," said the process server in an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

"I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out," he continued.

In texts sent to the Daily Beast, Jayson said the situation was sad and that the dogs were "no threat."

"The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children," Jayson said in his text message.

