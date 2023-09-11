Computer system outage causing issues at MGM Resorts

Computer system outages are causing issues at several MGM Resorts.

According to MGM Resorts International, a "cybersecurity issue" affected some of the company's systems over the last 24 hours. They said they've contacted law enforcement and external cybersecurity experts to address the situation. They added the investigation is ongoing.

Scripps News Las Vegas reached out to the Bellagio's concierge desk who confirmed the outage. We were told the issue is affecting multiple properties. The outages are leading to guests not being able to charge anything to their rooms, make reservations, or use their digital room keys.

According to the MGM Resorts website, guests are being directed to call the resorts to make reservations instead of booking them online.

As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear when the system would be fixed.

Scripps News Las Vegas has reached out to MGM Resorts for more information.

This story was originally published by Jarah Wright at Scripps News Las Vegas.

