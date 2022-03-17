Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best possible way: by handing out free ice cream!

On Monday, March 21, the day after the official start of spring, head over to your local DQ for a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. There is a limit of one free cone per customer, while supplies last at participating non-mall DQ locations. The deal is not valid on digital or delivery orders.

To find a location that’s participating in Free Cone Day, check the Dairy Queen website.

Dairy Queen

DQ’s Free Cone Day began in 2014, but the event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Dairy Queen typically asks that you make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network while getting your free cone. As of 2018, Free Cone Day had raised more than $130 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

If you can’t make it to Dairy Queen for the free cone — or if you want more ice cream after that — the ice cream chain’s March Blizzard is Mint Brownie. For mint and chocolate lovers, the dessert is made with a combination of brownie pieces and cool mint blended with vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen

Or if you’d rather drink your dessert, you will also find a mint chip shake. The treat offers a blend of crème de menthe, choco confetti chips, vanilla soft serve and milk.

You’ll find plenty of other treats on the DQ menu as well, including larger-sized cones and chocolate-dipped cones.

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to try a frozen treat that is a little less traditional, check your local Walmart to see if it’s carrying any Kraft macaroni and cheese ice cream. Yes, that’s right — it’s an ice cream by Van Leeuwen with the buttery, cheesy flavoring of Kraft mac and cheese. And apparently, it might actually be delightful.

Van Leeuwen / Kraft

Will you be adding a trip to Dairy Queen to your plans on March 21?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.