Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. shares his love for comics

MomoCon 2023 is one of the world's largest animation, gaming and comic conventions. Scripps News' Scottie Withers spoke with Run-D.M.C's Daryl McDaniels, who says he actually started as a comic artist.

"Since kindergarten, before hip-hop came over the bridge from the Bronx in the 70s and before 60s and 70s rock radio, all I did as a kid my whole existence was read, draw, collect — it was all comic books."

McDaniel says Stan Lee was his favorite comic author.

"Stan Lee, rest in peace. He was was a genius," McDaniel said. "He made it real to me. You know, it was imagination, but it was reality because D.M.C. is Daryl McDaniel from Queens but when I found out Spiderman lives in Queens, Peter Parker is from Queens like me? It was over!"

McDaniel says while he transitioned from artist to musician, he never really gave up his art.

"No, because the Easter eggs were always there. If you listen to 'King of Rock': 'Crash through walls, come through floors, bust through ceilings ...' rappers don't do that — superheros do that. And even when Run said, 'I'm DJ Run. I can scratch.' I don't go, 'I'm DMC. I can rap.' I go, 'I'm DMC. I can draw.' So, it has always been there," McDaniel explained.

"Thor is the son of Odin from Asgard with a brother named Loki. He's got a hammer. I am Daryl McDaniel from Hollace, Queens. My father is Byford. I have a brother named Alfred," McDaniels continued. "'Son of Byford; brother of Al. Bad as my mother; Run's my pal. It's McDaniels, not McDonald's. These rhymes are Darryl's, those burgers are Ronald's.' So, I was always telling the story, but now I'm showing you the story."

In this universe, McDaniel says his superpower is hip-hop and rock 'n' roll, which he uses to make the universe a safer place. But his trilogy of graphic novels tell a different story. The first one introduces readers to an alternate universe.

"In the comic books, it's not the rapping Darryl McDaniels. I actually graduate from St. John's University, I become a teacher and I discover I have super powers."

You can find McDaniels' comics on Facebook.com/DarrylMakesComics or @DMCMakesComics on Instagram and Twitter.

