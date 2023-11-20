Dates set for presidential, vice presidential debates

The primary elections have not even begun, but we already know when the presidential and vice presidential debates for the general election will take place.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the dates and sites for the debates on Monday.

The first presidential debate will take place on Sept. 16, 2024, at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

The vice presidential debate will follow on Sept. 25, 2024, at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. It will be the only time the candidates for vice president go head-to-head on the debate stage.

On Oct. 1, 2024, the presidential candidates will debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.

The final presidential debate will take place about a week later, on Oct. 9, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The moderators of the debates have not been announced.

President Joe Biden, 81, is the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination for president. Former President Donald Trump, 77, is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination. It's unclear whether Trump would participate in the debates if he secures the nomination. He has not participated in any of the primary election debates.

Third party candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an Independent, can also make the debate stage. They would need to be on enough state ballots to allow them to potentially win the 270 votes required to prevail in the Electoral College. They would also need to pull in at least 15% support in at least five national polls.

