Daylight saving time begins this weekend

It's almost that time of year again. On Sunday, most Americans will spring forward for daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time occurs every year on the second Sunday in March. It runs until the first Sunday in November.

With the exception of Arizona and Hawaii, every state will change its clocks an hour ahead at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The reason for daylight saving time is to shift an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Governments implemented daylight saving time as a measure to conserve energy. While Americans conserve some energy in the evening with more daylight, research has found that the benefit is negated by increased energy usage in the morning.

There have been attempts to make daylight saving time the new standard time. Nearly half of all states have passed measures to remain on daylight saving time all year. However, an act of Congress is needed for states to make the move.

In 2018, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced the Sunshine Protection Act. It would make daylight saving time the standard across the county. After several attempts, it finally passed the Senate in 2021, but died in the House. It was reintroduced in March 2023, but it's been stuck in the committee process.

