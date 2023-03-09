A favorite Disney treat is coming to your grocery store’s freezer aisle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Snacks from Disney parks seem to have an extra special place in people’s hearts, from the classic Mickey soft pretzels and Mickey ice cream sandwiches to the delicious “grey stuff” from “Beauty and the Beast.” However, the Dole Whip is a treat that is practically synonymous with Disney. And fanatics of this refreshing snack will soon be able to find it in local grocery stores!

A Dole Whip is a soft-serve, fruit-flavored ice cream-type dessert. The most popular flavor is pineapple, but it also comes in other flavors at the parks. As the name indicates, the fruit comes from Dole Packaged Foods, known for its fresh and canned fruit products.

The company announced the new product at this year’s Expo West but has not said when the Dole Whip flavors will be available in freezer aisles at grocery stores. Hype Foods is reporting that the frozen dessert will have a consumer release later this year. Hopefully, an official timeline will come sooner rather than later.

Dole Whip is one of a collection of new products the company announced in its effort to help people add nutrition and promote wellness during snack time.

“Fruit is critical to support a balanced diet, and so many people don’t get enough of it,” Orzse Hodi, senior vice president and managing director, USA, Dole Packaged Foods, said in a press release.

Described as “a better-for-you dessert with a creamy texture and real fruit” by the news release, Dole Whip will come in three flavors: the original pineapple, strawberry and mango.

Dole Whip first hit the market in 1983, when Disney turned to Dole (one of its corporate sponsors) for a cold, fruity dessert that would work even in Florida’s extreme heat. Originally, Dole served vanilla soft-serve ice cream with pineapple on top.

Food scientist Kathy Westphal, who worked at Dole, was the genius behind the non-diary version from a dry mix that could be whipped into a frozen treat. It would eventually reach cult status.

Fans of Dole Whip have longed to enjoy their favorite dessert at home. Numerous recipes have hit the internet, including a two-ingredient pineapple version as well as another easy recipe for strawberry lovers.

If you can’t wait to get your Dole Whip fix, you can also pick up Dole Soft Serve Mix on Amazon to use in your ice cream maker. It’s available in pineapple, orange, strawberry, lemon, lime, mango, and other flavors, although some appear to be sold out at the moment.

