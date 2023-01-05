Doctors caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin say he has shown 'remarkable improvement'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that the doctors caring for safety Damar Hamlin say he has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.

The statement continued on to say: "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Just before the Bills provided an update, Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted that Hamlin was awake:

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

On Monday night Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

On Wednesday family and friends said Hamlin was showing improvement.