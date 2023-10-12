Watch Now
Give A Child A Book

Actions

If you give a child a book campaign results

If you give a child a book
If you give a Child a book
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 11:37:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thank you for all the donations we exceeded our goal and received $117,990 thousand. Which equals to a little under 20 thousand books for our future.

The Nashville Predators match $35,000 thousand of the donations, and from all of you in the community, we received over $54 thousand!

We will be going to different schools and doing book drives all across the community.

'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign gives the gift of literacy to local students
Give a child a book campaign

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Every $6 you donate buys 1 book for a child in need.