If you give a child a book campaign results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thank you for all the donations we exceeded our goal and received $117,990 thousand. Which equals to a little under 20 thousand books for our future.

The Nashville Predators match $35,000 thousand of the donations, and from all of you in the community, we received over $54 thousand!

We will be going to different schools and doing book drives all across the community.

'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign gives the gift of literacy to local students